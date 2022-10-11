Ghana: Govt Committed to Development - Oti Regional Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua G. Makuba, has disclosed that the creation of the Oti Region has led to significant development for the people of the region.

The Minister stated that the government has completed several road projects, including the rehabilitation of the Nkonya Wurupong - Kwamekrom road (21km), the reconstruction of the Hohoe -Jasikan road (30km), the construction of the Jasikan - Dodo Pepeso road, and the Phase II upgrade of the Kete Krachi - Buya road (26.8km).

The Minister, who was addressing the media in Accra on Sunday, said road networks are a key element for the economic growth of every country.

"It is essential to project a strategic and sustained expansion and adequate maintenance of these networks to guarantee quality connections between the different parts of a geographical territory. In addition, providing access to employment, social, health and education services makes a road network crucial in fighting against poverty. Roads open up more areas and stimulate economic and social development," he stated.

On governance and administration, he said the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has started the construction of its administration block at Dambai and Senior staff bungalows to accommodate its key staff.

In the education sector, Mr Makuba said the RCC has started several activities to improve education in the region. "With the implementation of the free SHS flagship programme, enrolment figures have increased drastically from 15,285 in 2016 to 25,483 in 2022 representing 66.72 % change thereby bridging the accessibility gap at the SHS level.

"Only 3 out of 29 SHS in the region are transition schools. (Bueman SHS, Kadjebi Asato SHS and St. Mary's Seminary SHS," he added.

On economic development in the region, he stated that the RCC was implementing a lot of government flagship policies such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F), One District, One Warehouse (1D1W), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Savanna Investment Program (SIP) and Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ).