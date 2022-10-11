South Africa: Transnet Workers Down Tools at Major Ports - South African News Briefs - October 11, 2022

Cape Town harbour (file photo).
11 October 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Transnet Striking Unions Now at CCMA

Two big unions - United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have downed tools at major ports across the country. Mining and agricultural business bodies are warning of billions in losses if the strike continues to disrupt the movement of cargo and exports. The unions have rejected a revised 4% wage increase offer from Transnet. Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi has joined wage talks between Transnet and striking unions, eNCA reports.

ANC Says Its Working to Pay Staff Salaries

The African National Congress (ANC) said it's working tirelessly to try to resolve its finances and the non-payment of salaries to its employees. ANC Progressive Business Forum convenor Sipho Mbele says the governing party's treasury general Paul Mashatile and other officials are dealing with the matter and it should be resolved by next week, Eye Witness News reports.

SADTU Accepts Govt's 3% Wage Increase

South Africa's largest teachers' union, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), said it did not believe that a wage strike would benefit its over 260,000 members. The government has offered a 3% salary hike plus a non-pensionable cash allowance of R1,000 and a pay progression of 1.5%.

