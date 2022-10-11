Nigeria: Anambra Lifts Suspension On Hotel Where Sex Romp Party Was Held

A government official announced the lifting of the suspension on the hotel.

The Anambra State Government has lifted the suspension it placed on the operations of a hotel in Awka where a nude party was held and attendants filmed in sex romps that went viral.

The Ministry of Tourism and Entertainment placed the suspension in the hotel on 7 September for violation of the ethics of hotel practices as contained in the Anambra Hotel and Hospitality Law 2016.

The commissioner in charge of the ministry, Don Onyenji, announced the lifting of the suspension on Monday in Awka.

He described the incident leading to the suspension of the hotel's operations as unfortunate, saying that Anambra is a decent state where the government would not allow such to happen again.

"The hotel has been given a clean bill of health to operate after a thorough investigation, reassessment and passing all the regulatory standards for getting an operating licence," the commissioner said.

He said one suspect who organised the party where the viral video was shot had been arrested and was being prosecuted.

He added that an agent of the main organiser had also been arrested and was being prosecuted, while the principal organiser was still on the run.

Mr Onyenji urged hoteliers to always get full disclosure of the nature of activities from clients and monitor them to ensure that they did not use their facilities for unwholesome programmes.

He said the regulatory framework for the tourism and hospitality industry had been strengthened and would be diligently enforced to ensure there was sanity, while at the same time encouraging growth.

The commissioner assured that an investigation had been conducted on the hotel and all other certification procedures concluded.

"After due consideration of the report of inspectors and following its high level of compliance, the ministry hereby lifts the ban on the hotel temporarily.

"The hotel is urged to be of good conduct; not to violate the ethics of hotel practices as contained in the Anambra Hotel and Hospitality Law 2016 and to guide its staff accordingly," Mr Onyenji said.

When contracted, police spokesperson in Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the sex romp party and was being investigated.

