Nigeria: Plateau United Have 50/50 Chance for Group Stage Qualification-Ilechukwu

Plateau United coach says the first leg will help his team prepare properly for Saturday's return leg

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Plateau United Technical Adviser says his team still has a 50/50 chance of qualifying for the 2022/23 CAF Champions League group stage.

Jos-based Plateau United on Sunday came from behind to beat Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 in a CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg fixture in Abuja.

Ilechukwu, however, told reporters at a post-match press conference that the result meant both teams still had a 50/50 chance of qualifying for the competition's group stage.

He admitted that even though his team won the match, they still had a lot to do if they hope to progress.

"To me, it's a 50/50 chance for us now because this is football.

"After all, nobody believed that we were going to win this game due to the experience and pedigree of our opponents.

"Before this game, we had talked to ourselves and had a good discussion on the need to ensure we score a lot of goals in the first leg here at home.

"We have found ourselves in this kind of situation so many times before, even in the local league, and we have always dug deep to emerge victorious at the end.

"So, I wasn't really bothered when we were a goal down because I knew the quality of players that I have.

"I was confident that they will bounce back and win the game," the coach said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, stated that the job was not yet done.

"We will go back to the drawing and re-strategise to ensure that we perfect our tactics and approach to the game," Ilechukwu said.

He added that their goal ahead of the game was to gain experience and use the first leg to prepare for what they intend to achieve in the return fixture.

"So, we will build from what we have achieved here today and ensure that we approach the second leg with more strength and vigour.

"We are not going to sit back and defend in the second leg in Tunisia, but we will rather come out all guns blazing because we understand what is at stake.

"We will quickly move on from this victory and approach the second leg as though we are still at par with our opponents," the coach said.

Also, Mustapha Ibrahim, scorer of Plateau United's second goal during the match, expressed gratitude to the fans who turned up to cheer the team.

Ibrahim noted that the support was indeed the tonic they needed to turn the game around in their favour.

"We appreciate everyone who came out to support the team, most especially our dear state governor, Simon Lalong, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau.

"We were indeed very happy with the turnout today and we want to assure Nigerians that we remain committed to ensure we work hard and qualify for the group stage," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Plateau United will face Esperance in the return leg at the Olympic Stadium Hammadi Agerbi in Tunis on Saturday-15 October 2022.

(NAN)