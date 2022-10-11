Ghana: Boy, 14, 10 Others Arrested for Possessing Illegal Drugs

The Ashanti Mampong District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested a 14-year old boy and 10 other suspects in two communities in the Ashanti Region for possessing illegal drugs.

According to the Daily Guide, the 11 suspects were arrested at wee joints during a police swoop at Akyeremade, Zongo, and Tunsoum in the Ashanti Region

The Daily Guide indicated that a police document sighted said that the police found some illegal drugs, including cannabis, popularly known as "wee, during the arrests.

"The suspects were arrested with 4 pieces of partially smoked substances suspected to be Indian hemp," it said.

Also, the Ashanti Mampong District Police Command said that the arrests form part of efforts to stop the sale of narcotics and their use in the area.

It stated that the 10 suspects included Richard Brako, 24; Mohammed Mubarak, 18; Allah Mohammad, 19; and Amin Rashwan, 19.

It added that the other suspects were Isaac Acheampong, 40; Kwame Okyere aka Palapa, 36; Tulu Collins, 22; Stephan Kabera, 42; Ibrahim Yakubu, 26, and YeboahRehand, who is aged 24.

The police further stated that the 14-year-old boy had been released to his parents and would be brought to the police station occasionally to assist with the investigations.

"The rest of the suspects are in police custody as well as items seized. Suspects would be screened and profiled and those found culpable would be put before the court," the police added