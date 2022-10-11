Ghana: New Date for WAFU Zone B Inter Schools Qualifiers

A new date has been announced for the WAFU Zone B qualification tournament for the African Schools Championship.

The tournament which was originally scheduled for Cote d'Ivoire from November 5 to 10, will now take place on November 11 - 13, 2022.

According to an FA statement, boys and girls from Offinso College of Education JHS and Maakro M/A JHS will represent Ghana in the maiden edition of the competitions, respectively.

The two schools emerged as the winners of the school-based U-16 competition which was staged from July 19 - 23, 2022 in Kumasi.

They will compete in the sub-regional tournament for a slot to participate in the first ever CAF African Schools Championship.

Ghana is part of six countries from the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B committed to the idea from the continental football body and will partake in the maiden edition.

The other five countries making the zonal representation include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger and Togo.

The CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship is one of the new initiatives under Dr. Patrice Motsepe's plan of developing football from a Pan-African point of view from the grassroots, with the goal of fostering a new generation of African youth.