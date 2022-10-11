Ghana: New Date for WAFU Zone B Inter Schools Qualifiers

10 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A new date has been announced for the WAFU Zone B qualification tournament for the African Schools Championship.

The tournament which was originally scheduled for Cote d'Ivoire from November 5 to 10, will now take place on November 11 - 13, 2022.

According to an FA statement, boys and girls from Offinso College of Education JHS and Maakro M/A JHS will represent Ghana in the maiden edition of the competitions, respectively.

The two schools emerged as the winners of the school-based U-16 competition which was staged from July 19 - 23, 2022 in Kumasi.

They will compete in the sub-regional tournament for a slot to participate in the first ever CAF African Schools Championship.

Ghana is part of six countries from the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B committed to the idea from the continental football body and will partake in the maiden edition.

The other five countries making the zonal representation include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger and Togo.

The CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship is one of the new initiatives under Dr. Patrice Motsepe's plan of developing football from a Pan-African point of view from the grassroots, with the goal of fostering a new generation of African youth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X