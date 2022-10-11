Ghana: Oti Region Ready for Investment in Agric, Mining - Regional Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, has appealed to the investor community to turn their attention to his region as it possesses huge investment opportunities.

According to him, the Oti Region was ready for investment and the time had come for the investor community to turn their attention to the area.

"The large tract of arable land and deposit of iron ore makes the region the destination for agriculture and mining investors," he said.

The Minister made the call said when he took his turn at the bi-weekly Minister's Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Sunday.

He said the government was determined to ensure Ghana realises the full benefits of the iron ore deposit and at the same time, making sure its full value chain was retained in the Oti Region.

"Recently, the region has discovered large quantities of iron ore. The Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of the large quantities of iron ore deposits. The iron ore is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade," he said.

"The government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development work closely with the GGSA and the communities to ensure that full value chain is retained in the region and the country," he said.

Mr. Makubu described the discovery of the iron ore as positive for the region and urged the chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development of the area.

He said the exploration and the business of the Iron would create jobs for the people of Oti in particular and the country in general.

Already, he said, 10 local and foreign investors had expressed interest in mining the iron ore in the region.

However, he noted that no investor would be allowed to own exclusive right to a concession but rather sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) and the host communities to mine within a specific period of time to benefit the region and the country at large.

Touching on the kilometres of road constructed in his region since 2017, Mr. Makubu said a total of 587km of road have been constructed and a further 185.7km were under construction.

This, he said, included the rehabilitations of the 21km Nkonya Wurupong to Kwamekrom road, the 30km reconstruction of the Hohoe to Jasikan road, the Jasikan to Dodo Pepeso road, upgrading of the 26.8km Kete Krachi to Buya road and several others.

On health, he said, 10 projects had been completed in the region with eight more still under construction.

He said these projects included the Community-based Health Planning System (CHPS) compounds at Dadease in the Nkwanta South Municipality, Azua market in the Nkwanta North District and the CHPS compound with nurses quarters at Nkonya Asakyiri in the Biakoye District.