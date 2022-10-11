Ghana: NPP External Branches Mobilised for Agenda Break 8-Yr Jinx

The Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) External Affairs, Kofi Ameyaw, has wooed external branches of the party to support the party's agenda to break the eight years of political party jinx.

"For the New Patriotic Party to break the 8-year jinx, a lot depends on the activities, assistance and support of the external branches to continue remaining in power instead of opposition," he stressed.

Mr Ameyaw intimated that even though the party had benefitted immensely from the contributions and activities of external branches in Europe, Asia, North America and Germany towards its success, going forward into the next elections the party could not win the elections without their help.

He was addressing the Germany branch's fundraising and unity dinner towards external support and assistance to 'break-the-8' in Election 2024, unify all factions within German branch and to raise funds for the party's activities, termed as preludes to breaking the 8.

According to him, "the NPP has benefited immensely from the contributions of the external branches in Europe, North America and Asia with Germany as one of the major contributors to the successes of the party over the years and going forward into the next elections, the party cannot do without the branches, admitting that though not all their expectations have been met, the leadership of the party will continue to play key roles in ensuring your concerns are addressed.

"Both the party and the government recognise your immense contributions to NPP's victories chalked in the two previous elections, but for this to continue, we have to remain in power instead of losing power and being in opposition," Mr Ameyaw postulated.

He pointed out that the party would do all it could to win power but without the support, assistance and active involvement of the branches, it would be a 'pipe dream' and appealed to the German branch as well as all other branches not to relent in their efforts to see the party continue to be in power than to be in opposition.

Mr Ameyaw reminded them of what former President Agyekum Kufuor stated about how important it was for one's party to be in power and be an ordinary member than to be the General Secretary of a party that finds itself in opposition.