Ghana: 6 Die, Others Injured in Accident At Aperede Mountain

Koforidua — Six persons including four females, died on the spot in an accident that occurred at Aperede Mountain in the Okere District of the Eastern Region last Friday.

Several others also sustained various injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary of the YiloKrobo Government Hospital in Somanya for autopsy while the injured are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The accident which occurred at 1:30 pm involved a Sprinter Benz bus with registered number GY 1570-1, which was conveying passengers from Koforidua to Aflao for a funeral.

Some witnesses who spoke to the Ghanaian Times explained that the driver of the Sprinter bus was speeding when he was descending the mountain.

One of the eye witnesses who gave his name only as Tetteh told the Ghanaian Times that the driver upon reaching a sharp curve in the section of the road, lost control, and veered off the road.

The vehicle then somersaulted and landed in a ditch nearby.

He said the police and passersby who arrived at the scene helped to convey the injured and dead to the hospital.