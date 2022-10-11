Ghana: 6 Die, Others Injured in Accident At Aperede Mountain

11 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — Six persons including four females, died on the spot in an accident that occurred at Aperede Mountain in the Okere District of the Eastern Region last Friday.

Several others also sustained various injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary of the YiloKrobo Government Hospital in Somanya for autopsy while the injured are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The accident which occurred at 1:30 pm involved a Sprinter Benz bus with registered number GY 1570-1, which was conveying passengers from Koforidua to Aflao for a funeral.

Some witnesses who spoke to the Ghanaian Times explained that the driver of the Sprinter bus was speeding when he was descending the mountain.

One of the eye witnesses who gave his name only as Tetteh told the Ghanaian Times that the driver upon reaching a sharp curve in the section of the road, lost control, and veered off the road.

The vehicle then somersaulted and landed in a ditch nearby.

He said the police and passersby who arrived at the scene helped to convey the injured and dead to the hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X