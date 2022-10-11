Ghana: Registration Opened for 20th Accra Senior Tennis Open

Registration has been opened for the 20th anniversary edition of the annual Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship 2022 set for next month.

A statement signed by the Tournament Co-ordinator, Mr Peter Annan (Grandmaster), registration was currently ongoing and would end on Friday, November 18.

It would be followed by the draws for the event to be held on Saturday, November 19.

The event to be held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club would kick-start on November 21 and end on December 3.

Categories for competition include Women's Singles below 39/40 Plus, Women's Doubles below 39/40 Plus, Men's Singles 30-40/ 35-43/ 45-54/55-64/65 Plus as well as Men's Doubles, 35-44/ 45-54/ 55-64/ 65-70 Plus.

The rest are, Social Mixed Doubles/ Semi Pros Mixed Doubles 30 Plus, Semi Pros Singles, Semi Pros Doubles 30 Plus, Men's Professionals Singles, Men's Professionals Doubles, Women's Professionals Singles and Women's Professionals Doubles.

It said rate for Singles is GH¢50 while that for the Doubles is pegged at GH¢80.

According to Mr Annan, attire for the event will be all white or predominantly white while all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed.