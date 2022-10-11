Nigeria: Amnesty Boss Warns Niger Delta Youths As Gunmen Attack Paramount Ruler

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has condemned the assassination attempt on the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani LGA of Delta State, HRM Danladi Owoupele. Owoupele, a prominent monarch in Niger Delta region was reportedly attacked by gunmen last Thursday along Bomadi-Ohoro road while returning from a meeting of traditional rulers in the state.

Ndiomu in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Thomas Peretu, described the attack as unfortunate and callous, saying it was unthinkable that the revered monarch, known for promoting peace in the Niger Delta region would be a target of such a mindless incident.

While expressing gratitude to God for sparing his life he called on the relevant security agencies to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators.

Ndiomu said: "Reports of the attempted assassination of the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom are very disturbing. I strongly condemn it and call on security agencies to fish out those behind it.

"Our traditional rulers cannot be subjected to such traumatic experience while playing their role of promoting peace in the Niger Delta as the Pere of Tarakiri kingdom is doing. They should be protected at all times with regards to their respected institutions".

Ndiomu also called on youths in the Niger Delta not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilisation, saying that such a vicious attack was capable of truncating the existing peace in the region.