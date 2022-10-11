Gambia: Police to Probe Deaths of 69 Children Linked to AKI

Amid concerns and worries from Gambians, especially parents due to the emergence of an unusual Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) allegedly caused by Indian medicines, The Gambia Police Force (GPF) announced it would immediately investigate the deaths.

Police in a statement said: "Following the demise of sixty-six (now 69) children whose horrific deaths are largely associated with Acute Kidney Injury, The Gambia Police Force sets up an investigation panel to immediately probe into the matter to identify those responsible for such an irreparable loss and hold them adequately accountable."

The Police continued that as an institution responsible for internal security and the protection of lives and properties, they are duty-bound to address such compelling issues that are capable of compromising the peace and security of this Nation.

"In our bid to swiftly respond to this national security issue, the office of the Inspector General of Police has constituted an investigation panel consisting of senior police officers with the prerequisite knowledge and relevant skills relating to this important matter at hand," Police says.

The police assures the public of their ardent resolve of exhausting all accountability measures while calling for calm and restraint in this difficult time.