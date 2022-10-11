Cameroon: Soccer Authorities Slam Allegations of Magic in National Team

According to Radio France Internationale, Cameroon's national soccer team and the soccer federation are using spells and magic. The October 6 report alleges that most Cameroonian footballers rush to remote villages deep in the equatorial forest, in search of traditional healers.

Cameroon's Football Association President Samuel Eto'o has described the allegations as ridiculous and defamatory. Eto'o, a football legend, added that the such reports are not in keeping with a renowned media house and that it was both disrespectful and unpleasant. He added that he believes in freedom of expression but that he does not believe in defamatory articles.

Eto'o said the remarks is an insult to all Cameroonian footballers who have won competitions and titles as a result of their efforts.

"I formally refute the content of this article and challenge the journalists of your editorial staff to prove their allegations", Eto'o said. He also demanded that his right of reply be fully published on the website of the French media house.

Part of this article was translated from Camer.be