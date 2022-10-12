Nigeria: Kogi Seeks Help From Federal Govt, International Communities Over Ravaging Flood

About six people, including a three-year-old baby, have, so far, been killed by flood in the state.

The Kogi State Government says the ongoing flooding in parts of the state has caused "massive destruction".

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Victor Omofaye, stated this on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily.

He said the ongoing flooding was greater than the one that happened in the state in 2012 and that at least 10 local government areas in the state have been submerged at the moment.

"In 1936, that was when we first experienced this flooding (in the state) and at that time, it was measuring 13.6. We had another one in 2012 and it was measuring 12.8 at that time.

"But what we have currently is about 13.2. And so, you can see that it is even more than that of 2012. Honestly, the destruction is massive and cuts across 10 local government areas of the state," he said.

He insisted that the government has fared well in carrying out sensitization programmes and creating awareness campaigns for people to relocate from flood-prone areas to higher grounds before the flooding began.

The environment commissioner said the state government has been moving some victims of the flooding to higher grounds, saying that was the reason for a low casualty figure.

About six people, including a three-year-old baby, have, so far, been killed by flood in the state.

"Had it been that we have not given out the earlier awareness and campaigns, it (the death toll) would have been more than that," he said.

Mr Omofaye appealed to the federal government and international communities to assist the state to relocate more victims and arrest the flooding in the state, pointing out that the state government needs external help.

"The state government alone cannot do this. And so, that's why we are calling on the federal government and even international donors, well-spirited individuals in the society to come to our aid," the commissioner said.

He explained that the appeal for help was due to the level of destruction caused by the flooding.

"We will continue to make this appeal because the level of destruction is massive. Of course, the budget that we have cannot, obviously, take care of this," he said.

No solution in sight

Mr Omofaye predicted that the flooding will continue because of climate change.

He said the government will ensure that there is proper dredging of Lokoja to reduce its impact on the state.

Lokoja, the state capital, sits at the confluence of River Niger and Benue River.

The commissioner explained that the flooding was worsened by the fact that water from both River Niger and Benue Rivers converge at the Lokoja River.

"By the time we have the dredging, it (Lokoja) will accommodate more water. That alone will mitigate this problem we are talking about," he said.