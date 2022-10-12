Nigeria: Former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, Begs for Forgiveness

The CAF and FIFA Executive Committee member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has asked for forgiveness from football stakeholders for any offence he might have committed when he served as president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former NFF president spoke yesterday in Abuja when he formally handed over the reins of the football federation to his successor.

Pinnick's reign which lasted for eight years, beginning from 2014, ended on September 30, 2022 when the 78th congress of the NFF elected Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to replace him.

In his valedictory speech, Pinnick charged the Management and Staff of NFF to give Gusau and the new Board maximum support as they gave him and his team.

"I thank you for your loyalty and support in the past eight years, and the encouragement and support of the Board that I worked with.

"It was an awesome experience all through and I give God the glory. Football is the winner. I ask for the forgiveness of all those that I might have offended one way or the other, and I crave your support for the new team," he said.

In his response, Gusau lauded the historic occasion, saying the warm relationship between the old and the new guards is a reflection of the wonderful relationship that was forged among the members of the last board within eight years.

"We assure you, Mr. Pinnick, that we will always reach out to you for your advice and encouragement whenever the need arises. We wish you the very best in your duties and tasks at FIFA and CAF."