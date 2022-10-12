Nigeria: Flood - 16-Year-Old Drowns in Bayelsa, Other Victims Cry for Help

A 16-year-old boy, Temedi Yerimene, has drowned in a flood at Igbogene community in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the flood pushed the remains of the teenager into a canal and his corpse has not been recovered.

The mother of the deceased, Mama Caro, said, "When I came back from the market on Monday, I was told he had gone swimming with friends.

"I thought he was swimming in the rising water in the compound until one of his friends told me that he had been dragged by the flood into the canal."

Meanwhile, residents of communities impacted by the floods in the state have appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to the annual menace.

They also appealed for temporary shelters and relief materials as the flood has already sacked them from their residences.

A victim, Mrs Perez Ayebanua, said their houses were flooded late last month and that the menace was already taking a toll on them, with reptiles competing with them for space.

Madam Florence Job and Mrs Ebi Perekeme explained that while those with resources had left their homes for hotels or elsewhere, the indigent ones got stuck and were left behind.

Biseni, Tombia-Ekpetiama, Tombia-Amassoma Road, Akenfa, Akenpai, Igbogene and Swali all in Yenagoa LGA, as well as Kaiama, Odi, Otuoke and Ogbia communities have been flooded.

Others include Tungbo, Agbere, Odoni, Bulu-Orua, Agoro and Sagbama communities.

Other communities such as Sampou, Gbaranma, Sabagreia and Okoloba in Sagbama, Ekeremor and Kolokuma-Opokuma LGAs are also battling the flood.

Meanwhile, schools in the state are on a six-week "flood break".

Gov Douye Diri has inaugurated a task force on flood which major mandate is to bring relief to victims. (NAN)