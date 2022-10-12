Nigeria: Lawan, Okonjo-Iweala, Amina, 444 Others Get National Honours Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today confer Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and 444 others with National Awards.

Lawan, Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Ms. Amina J. Mohammed and Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will get the highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) out of the total 447 awardees.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; deputy senate president Sen Ovie Omo-Agege; secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; former speaker Yakubu Dogara; Justice Kudirat M. Kekere-Ekun; Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad; Justice Monica Bolna'an and Donghan Mansem will get the second highest honour of Commander Of the Order Of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The award will cover both some distinguished Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

The National Honours Award Investiture ceremony holds at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

According to the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Ibiene P Roberts, all awardees will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test at designated centres.

Meanwhile, as personalities who made the list of the National Honours Award are set for conferment, the director-general/convener, Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership (MGGEL), Amb. Henry Bello, yesterday said outstanding contributions and impact made by Senator Tolu Odebiyi, distinguished him for a well-deserved National Honours Award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a congratulatory message, Bello described Senator Odebiyi as a man who had stood out distinctively with patriotism by making mind-blowing contributions of national interest on the floor of the Red Chamber as chairman of both Senate Committees on Federal Capital Territory and Marine Transport respectively, and as member of other committees.

Senator Odebiyi is currently representing Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

Odebiyi is the scion of the late revered elder statesman Senator Jonathan Odebiyi of the first republic.

Also, the Northern Youths Coalition (NYC) has congratulated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor on the award of national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The coalition said the CDS had distinguished himself with his total commitment to the cause of a peaceful Nigeria.

NYC in a statement on Sunday said Gen. Irabor had shown frankness, dedication and sincerity in the task of heading the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group said the recent release of the abducted Abuja- Kaduna train passengers was a testimony that the armed forces under General Irabor were committed to the protection of lives of the citizens.