Kenya: Azimio Urges President Ruto to Reconsider Lift on GMO Ban

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya wants President William Ruto to re-impose the ban on Genetically Modified Crops commonly known as GMOs.

While citing a lack of public participation, Musyoka stated that should President Ruto fail to do so, Azimio will be seek redress in the National Assembly.

"On such a weighty matter especially as concerns food security, there should have been nationwide discourse through public engagement, education and participation. The government did not engage in public participation," he said.

He appealed to the President to reconsider his stand re-introduction of GMOs saying the initiative is not a sustainable solution to reduce food shortage and it will have diverse health effects on Kenyans.

The ban on genetically modified crops imposed in 2012 during President Mwai Kibaki's regime was due to the threat they posed on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and the health Kenyans.

"It is therefore important that we demystify the impacts of GMOs and expose their propensity to be an existential threat to the biodiversity we pride in as a country and our health," Musyoka stated.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Principal further called out the Church on their silence following the lifting of the GMO ban yet they were among vibrant crusaders who called for effecting of the ban in 2012.

"Could it be that they have been pacified by this new administration and blinded to the moral and ethical question around GMOs that go against the 4 order of nature? We urge our religious leaders and faith-based organizations not to sell their soul," he posed.

Musyoka also warned that the lifting of the ban will adversely affect trade with neighbouring countries since most have effected a ban on GMOs.

"The ban on GMOs will jeopardize trade within the EAC and cause unnecessary trade restrictions as the non-GM neighbouring countries attempt to protect their citizens from Kenyan GMO crops," he stated.

The Wiper Leader pointed out that the nation has failed to provide mechanisms for liability and redress in the event of possible harmful effects arising from consumption and use of GMOs, questioning the rush to lift the ban.

"This poses a grave challenge to our already emaciated health care system in the 5 long term. The dependence of GMOs on toxic herbicides is a threat to human health and the environment," Musyoka stated.

The government has lifted the ban on Genetically Modified Crops following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

Consequently, the Cabinet approved the cultivation and importation of White GMO maize.

"Cabinet considered a broad array of proposals touching on climate change adaptation," read part of a dispatch from State House.

The ban on GMO imports was enforced in 2012 following a presidential decree by the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

The decree followed recommendations by the then Minister for Public Health Beth Mugo who cited a study by a French University that linked cancer in rats to the consumption of GM foods.

The findings of the research were also backed by the Kenya Medical Research Institute.