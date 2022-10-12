Tanzania: Mwinyi Assures Increase in Food Security, Nutrition in Isles

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has reaffirmed commitment to ensure food security, safety and nutrition in the Islands.

He said this in response to increasing population and global instability caused by ongoing wars, pandemic, impact of climate change and drought, which are disrupting food supply chain and leading to price rise.

In his speech read at the opening of a week-long exhibition of 'food products from farms, and promotion of nutrition among children' at Chamanagwe in Pemba, Dr Mwinyi expressed his appreciation to development partners in supporting the government initiatives.

In the speech read on his behalf by the Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, he affirmed that Zanzibar will continue working hard to ensure the sustainable supply of sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meet the dietary requirement of the growing population.

The Zanzibar food exhibition in Pemba is part of activities organized to mark the World Food Day on October 16 and the theme for 2022 is 'Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow' which stresses that production and consumption of safe food have "immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy."

However, the UN warns that 2022 finds the world with an ongoing pandemic, conflict, a climate that won't stop warming, rising prices and international tensions.

"This is affecting global food security. We need to build a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food. No one should be left behind."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Nutrition Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He informed the gathering that the ongoing implementation of programmes including the improvement of agricultural and livestock research institutes, aim at addressing the challenges in food production as weather reports indicate a shortage of rains this year.

President Mwinyi said that countries often experience similar situations, so he urged farmers to plant crops that can withstand drought such as cassava and sweet potatoes.

Dr Mwinyi also advised farmers to raise livestock that they can provide with pasture to avoid conflicts with people.

"I also urge you to stop unplanned construction of houses in areas meant for agriculture and water sources in our and the interest of the animals.

He also stressed the importance of consumption of nutritious food and urged citizens to develop a culture of eating healthy foods, including consumption of milk, especially for children under five (5).

Mr Abdulla also mentioned in the speech that the government has been taking various measures to ensure access to food and nutrition and setting up councils and committees to ensure that the country remains safe with adequate food.

Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Natural Resources, and Irrigation Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis explained that his ministry is committed to ensuring good efficiency in access to food and nutrition for all citizens.

Mr Khamis said that the ministry through this exhibition will educate citizens to learn how to cultivate in a modern way and also to eat healthy, while the Ministry's Principal Secretary, Mr Seif Shaaban Mwinyi said about 170.9m/-, would be spent on the exhibition where one hundred farmers and institutions will showcase.