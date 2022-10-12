Liberia: Bassa Demonstration School 'Truly Grateful'

Administration of the one of the oldest public primary learning facilities in Grand Bassa is lauding ArcelorMittal to for its intervention to a critical renovation need.

The Buchanan Demonstration Elementary School has for years struggled to attain a modern outlook with window, doors and nearly all of its key facilities turn apart as it grappled with lack nearly all facilities that qualify for a learning since the end of war.

With hundreds of students enrolled annually at the Bassa Demonstration Elementary School in Buchanan the school dangerously operates under the falling and leaking roof placing students, teachers and administrative staff in clear danger.

But last year, its principal, an influential son of Grand Bassa County initiated- Emmanuel Wragboe launched a community assistance drive aimed at soliciting money to carryout renovation at the once famous elementary school.

After engagement with several businesses and individuals in the county ArcelorMittal Liberia on October 5, 2022, presented a cheque for USD $7,500 (Seven Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) for the renovation of the Bassa Demonstration Elementary, in Buchanan, following a request for assistance from the school.

AML's Corporate Services executives said the amount was "part of the company's contribution to supporting the provision of quality education to all Liberians, especially the children who are the leaders of the future.