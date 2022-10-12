Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Pro-Government Militia in Hiran

A heavy battle between the Somali army along with locals and Al-Shabaab was reported in El-Ma'an area located on the outskirts of Jalalaqsi town.

The fighting erupted after Al-Shabaab fighters launched an attack on bases belonging to Ma'wisley, a pro-government militia helping SNA in the war against the militants in Hiran.

The residents reported a tense situation on Tuesday morning as the warring sides exchange heavy and small weapons in combat, which comes amid intensified army operations.

Somali troops have gained control of dozens of villages in central Somalia from Al-Shabaab since last month with officials in Hiran saying the militant group suffered heavy losses.