Somalia: A Somali District Administrator Killed in Explosion

11 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Qoryooley district administrator was killed in an explosion in the district, as confirmed by the authorities of the Lower Shabelle region.

Sayid Ali Ibrahim and one of his bodyguards were killed in the explosion which occurred in the district on Tuesday morning.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the killing, but Al-Shabaab often claims that the bombings targeted Somali officials.

The security forces sealed off the scene following the blast, but they made no arrest for the assassination of the young DC, who worked tirelessly to secure his town.

