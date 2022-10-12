Ghana: Work Hard to Deepen Ghanaians' Knowledge in Investment - Regional Minister to SEC

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu has charged the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to work hard to deepen the knowledge of Ghanaians in investment and capital market-related issues.

The minister, who said this during an investment education programme in Tamale last Saturday, commended the SEC for educating the public on ways of boosting investment in the region.

The programme, which was dubbed, "Time with the SEC," aimed at ensuring the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent security market to protect investors and the integrity of the market.

Mr Shaibu underscored the significance of the "Time with the SEC" programme, stating that the northern part of the country is endowed with several opportunities that can be harnessed and leveraged.

He added that the region has experienced unprecedented development under this current government, thereby making it attractive to investors.

"Infrastructural projects such as roads, hospitals, factories and electricity have been expanded in the region to make the environment conducive for the private sector to thrive," he stated.

The Director General of SEC, Rev Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, said: "Time with the SEC" is designed to provide investors and other key stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly in the Northern Region and beyond.