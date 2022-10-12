Gambia: APS to Bankroll Kombo South District Tournament

11 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Approve Service (APS), the leading micro-finance institution in The Gambia is set to sponsor the 2022-2023 Kombo South District football tournament.

According to Kombo South District Football Committee (KSDFC), Approve Service (APS) will sponsor the district biggest football jamboree for the next two years.

The annual football championship is expected to bring together villages affiliated with Kombo South District Football Committee (KSDFC).

Kombo South District football tournament is organised to groom, nurture and develop young players in the district

