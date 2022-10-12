Gambia: Onside Utd Wins Sebifa Soccer Fitness Tourney

Onside United Football Academy of Manjai were over the weekend crowned champions of Sebifa soccer fitness football tournament following their 3-0 post-match penalty shootout win over Excellence Academy of Brusubi during a final played at the Late Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai.

Both sides played good football and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but could not find the back of each other's net thus the game ended blank.

This eventually pushed the game into post match penalty shootout which ended 3-0 in favour of Onside United Football Academy.

As champions, Onside United Football Academy went home with a giant trophy while runners-up, Excellence Academy received a mini trophy. Third spot occupants, Talent Football Academy also received a mini trophy.

Pascal Jarju, head of Onside United Football Academy hailed the performance of his boys, saying the trophy was the first for his team.

He thanked organisers of the tournament for the initiative, saying it will motivate young players.

Muntaga Sissoho, head coach of Excellence Football Academy, expressed delight with the performance of his players, claiming that the bad condition of the pitch prevented his team from securing a win during the match.

Fatou Ceesay, founder Sebifa Soccer Fitness Football Tournament, said she played football as a hubby but not at professional level.

She added that the aim of organising the fitness tournament for young people is to contribute her quota to the development of football in the country.

She noted that she aims to organise one for girls in the future.