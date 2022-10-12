Gambia: Young Nyofelleh Utd Grasp Late Modou Janneh Knockout Trophy

11 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Young Nyofelleh United FC on Saturday grasped the 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh Memorial Inter-mediate Knockout competition trophy following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts victory over Young Santos United FC after regulation time ended goalless in a keenly-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper School Football Field.

Both sides crafted some goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts which ended 4-3 in favour of Young Nyofelleh United FC.

As champions, Young Nyofelleh United FC went home with a giant trophy and an undisclosed cash prize while Young Santos United FC also received an undisclosed cash prize as the runners-up.

Young Santos United FC fan club received a certificate as the best fan club of the Late Modou Janneh Memorial Inter-mediate Knockout competition while Sheriffo Saidy received a certificate as the Man of Match.

