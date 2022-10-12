Ghana: Gidiglo to Contest NDC Ayawaso Central Secretary Position

An aspiring secretary hopeful for the Ayawaso Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kwaku Gidiglo, has promised to seek the welfare of members when elected into office.

The aspirant, in an interview with the Ghanaian times on Wednesday, ahead of the elections highlighted some challenges the constituency faced and assured to resolve them if voted into power.

"One pressing issue of the constituency, is the lack of a secretariat to be managed by a secretary. Currently all affairs and meetings are managed by someone from his house of which proper records or minutes are not taken," Mr Gidiglo said.

He noted that the constituency lacked a robust membership data repository of all NDC members in the constituency which, if available would ensure strategic decision making.

"When you are going into an election, you must know your core base as well as those who are fully registered with the NDC in order to know the numbers to expect and the strategy to use to win the seat, but we lack that.

"There are other issues to be resolved in the constituency which needs attention and advocacy which calls for support to win more votes to come into power so I will draw the needed attention of our issues to the leadership of the party when I am given the nod," he assured.

Mr Gidiglo, popularly known as Torgbui Gbagbladza II, hinted that if he was given the nod, he would provide a political management programme that would be responsive, transparent and professional to conduct party activities to attract more people to the NDC so as to increase our votes in the region, as well as handling of managerial issues that would inspire trust and confidence in the constituents.

He appealed to delegates of the party to massively vote for him during the elections slated for October 22, 2022.

He is currently the coordinator for the Nii Nortey Agbo Ward in the Ayawaso Central constituency with about 14 branches under his jurisdiction, also worked at the Ghana Statistical Service as a Data Entry Officer and the NDC representative for the 2020 Electoral Commismission resolution.