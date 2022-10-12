Gambia: All Set for Gambia-Nigeria Trade Fair

11 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The much-awaited subregional pilot exhibition between The Gambia and Nigeria is set to begin on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

So far, the Nigerian advance team has jetted into Banjul on Friday 7th October 2022, whilst the latest team of 32 Nigerian exhibitors and officials has arrived on Monday night. The remaining officials including the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Export and Promotion Council (NEPC), and The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), amongst other senior Nigerian government officials are due in Banjul on Wednesday. The 1st edition of the West African Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprise Exhibition (WAMSMEE) will include 70 exhibitors: 30 representing Nigeria, 30 identified by the Gambia Investment & Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and its Business Service Organization associates, and 10 others supported by the Gambia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).

The fair which will start on 12th October will be officially opened by the Vice President - Badara Joof, on Friday 14th October 2022 at the National Trade fair Grounds in Burusubi. International winning artist including Teni - the entertainer from Nigeria, Gambia's super star ST - The Brikama Boyo, Mariama Jobe and Lena B, will open the mega concert on Friday 14th October 2022 at 6:30pm. Firebrand Gambian International Artist including Attack, Nyanchoo, Kombonka, Hussain Dada, Awa Gambia, Brahama, Big Faa, Sambou Suso, Fayer Ngum, Miss Jobiz, Lady Pama, Awa Bling, Cess Ngum, Mariama Cham, Lady Lina, Lilian, Tisha, Spice, Aria, Lizzy - Di Hardest will perform during the gloam days of the fair to an upbeat never seen, heard and experienced in an exhibition in the smiling coast. This rare bilateral trade fair is facilitated by The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency and the Nigerian High Commission in the Gambia. The initiative is also supported by GCCI with proud sponsorship from NEPC and SMEDAN.

