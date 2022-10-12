Gambia: Citizens' Alliance Saddened By Demise of 66 Innocent Children

The Citizens' Alliance (CA) has expressed deep saddeness and shock by the demise of sixty-six (66) innocent children who lost their lives due to Acute Kidney Infection caused by contaminated medical syrups currently in circulation in the market.

We reproduce the full text of the press release for the benefit of our reads. It reads:

The Citizens' Alliance (CA) is deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of sixty-six (66) innocent children who lost their lives due to Acute Kidney Infection caused by contaminated medical syrups currently in circulation in the market. This is a tragic and an irreparable loss to the nation.

This unfortunate incident is an indication of gross institutional negligence by authorities responsible for the regulation of the pharmaceutical society. Central to the problem, as a matter of fact too, are weak systems and corrupt practices.

While we commend the government for probing into the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased children, we strongly enjoined the state to hold all those found culpable fully accountable for their actions and inactions. We equally strongly advise the government to put in place mechanisms to track all those who took the drugs recently and save them from irreparable damage.

We implore on the government to seriously undertake the necessary reform of the entire health sector and ensure the award of medical and pharmaceutical licenses are stringently regulated and standardized in line with best practices and international standards.

We also urge the government to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers to enable them to effectively and efficiently carry out their duties. Government should also build the human and technical capacity of the healthcare system to ensure the medical safety of all Gambians.

We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to all grieved families and pray that the innocent souls rest in perfect peace.

Office of the Spokesperson

Citizens' Alliance, (CA)

Source: Fatu Network