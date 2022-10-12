Gambia: Zahovaiko Appointed Real De Banjul Head Coach

Real de Banjul Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Vjatšeslav Zahovaiko as the club's new head coach and manager for the upcoming season.

Zahovaiko flew into the country for the first time earlier this week and is expected to guide the team into the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) League Division One season as well as being responsible for managing the affairs of all of the club's youth categories.

The 40-year-old former footballer takes up the reigns of leadership at Real de Banjul after leaving Estonian partner-club, Paide Linnameeskond on mutual terms in December 2021.

His arrival into the country happened through a technical cooperation with Paide Linnameeskond which will see Real de Banjul benefit from technical assistance amongst others.

Source: Real de Banjul