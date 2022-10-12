Mali/Ghana: Opare Addo - Hearts Can Qualify ... Despite 3-0 Loss in Mali

11 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have been asked to remain calm and stay united ahead of the second leg of the on-going CAF Confederation Cup tie against AS Real de Bamako of Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians on Saturday suffered a 3-0 thrashing in the hands of the Malians in the first leg of the two-legged tie in Mali, a result that angered the supporters.

Fans have since questioned the decision to part ways with the club's Head Coach, Samuel Boadu days before the club's campaign in the Confederations Cup began with no immediate plans to replace him.

Others have threatened to boycott the second leg on Sunday, stating that the era where the club could turn around a 3-0 first leg deficit to qualify was gone; doubting the club's ability to edge the Malians to the next round.

But Director of Communications for the club, Kwame Larbi Opare Addo, believes it was too early to throw hands in despair because the club would work hard to gain qualification.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Mr.Opare Addo said it was important to come together and focuson defeating the Malians.

"Qualification should be the main focus of every Hearts of Oak supporter and not neglect the team at such a time.

"What happened on Saturday was past and gone; what we are facing on Sunday is a huge task that the club need everyone on board."

"We went there to win, but did not go well. Nobody at the club is happy about the result from Saturday's game. This is not the time to play the blame game. What we need from today is to put the pieces together and get things right and positive on Sunday."

He said in the course of the week, the club would come out with further details concerning Sunday's game.

The team returned to the country on Sunday and began preparation at the Pobiman Sports Complex ahead of the tie.

