Ghana: 'Government Must Patent Kente Cloth Now'

11 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Gobtensed Kente Limited, a Kente weaving industry, Torgbui Gobah Tengey Seddoh has called on the government to patent the Kente cloth and its designs to curb it from being plagiarised.

According to Torgbui Tengey, foreigners had plagiarised kente designs thereby producing inferior products which had flooded the Ghanaian market.

He was speaking at the celebration of his 78th birthday and the launch of his book on Kente in Accra yesterday.

The book titled 'Kete/Kente a priceless gem of Ghana' is a 65 paged book which talks about the history of cloth, how it is weaved, various designs of the cloth both Ashanti and Ewe as well as names of the Kente cloth.

Torgbui Tengey said "itis important to preserve what our forefathers left us. It is our heritage and we should not let anyone take it away from us."

He called on the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the Kente cloth was preserved for the next generation.

An academic and filmmaker, Nii Kwate Owoo said both Ewe and Akan versions of the Kente had to be documented.

He encouraged Ghanaians to patronise and wear fabrics made in Ghana adding that "ourfabrics are our identity and we have to wear it to tell the world who we are."

At the event, Torgbui demonstrated how the Kente was weaved in the loom and exhibited his products.

The first copy of the book was sold at GH₵3,000.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X