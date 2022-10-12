South Africa: Durban Power Mostly Back After Outage - South African News Briefs - October 12, 2022

Pixabay, Pixabay, Robert Zunikoff / Unsplash
(file photo).
12 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Durban Power Restored After Massive Outage

Power has been restored to most parts of Durban, eNCA reports. Last night about half of the coastal city was plunged into darkness following a major disruption at the Klaarwater substation. Ethekwini's head of electricity Maxwell Mthembu said a "flashover" took down one line down at the substation.

Arrests Imminent For German Tourist's Death - Minister

The tourism department briefed Parliament last night on its tourist safety plan ahead of the high season, Eye Witness News reports. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that arrests would happen soon for the murder of the German tourist Jorg Schnarr, who was shot in Mpumalanga nine days ago. The minister said talks were also under way to establish a tourism police unit.

Transnet Strike Threatens Berry Industry

South Africa's berry producers fear open-ended strike action may threaten 30,000 jobs in the sector and hurt the industry's export revenue of R3 billion. A strike by port and freight-rail workers entered a sixth day yesterday as wage talks deadlocked, Eye Witness News reports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X