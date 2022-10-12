South Africa: Durban Power Mostly Back After Outage - South African News Briefs - October 12, 2022

Cape Town —

Durban Power Restored After Massive Outage

Power has been restored to most parts of Durban, eNCA reports. Last night about half of the coastal city was plunged into darkness following a major disruption at the Klaarwater substation. Ethekwini's head of electricity Maxwell Mthembu said a "flashover" took down one line down at the substation.

Arrests Imminent For German Tourist's Death - Minister

The tourism department briefed Parliament last night on its tourist safety plan ahead of the high season, Eye Witness News reports. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that arrests would happen soon for the murder of the German tourist Jorg Schnarr, who was shot in Mpumalanga nine days ago. The minister said talks were also under way to establish a tourism police unit.

Transnet Strike Threatens Berry Industry

South Africa's berry producers fear open-ended strike action may threaten 30,000 jobs in the sector and hurt the industry's export revenue of R3 billion. A strike by port and freight-rail workers entered a sixth day yesterday as wage talks deadlocked, Eye Witness News reports.