Ghana: We've Commenced Investigation Into Suspected Illegal Small Scale Mining - OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences related to illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

It noted that the investigation will target some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission and also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal

Mining (IMCIM).

In a statement issued the OSP indicated that the investigations would also be conducted in respect of the seizure and management of machinery, road excavators, vehicles, and gold nuggets.

It said the investigation would include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his work at the IMCIM, to an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

The statement stated that the investigation would further target the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining, allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives and officials of some political parties.