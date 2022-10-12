Ghana: Fanmilk Makes 7 Million Euro Investment 3 Green Projects

Fanmilk PLC, a Danone Company, on Friday inaugurated three green projects at its North Industrial Area Plant in Accra in line with global efforts to accelerate to net zero carbon emissions.

Built at a total cost of seven million Euros, the projects, a wastewater treatment plant, biomass boiler and solar power installation are a demonstration of Danone's'One Planet One Health' vision and reinforces the company's leadership in sustainability in Ghana and globally.

Speaking at the launch of the Green Projects, Christian Stammkoetter, Danone's Africa, Asia, and Middle East President said "we are all witnessing the unprecedented effects of climate change all over the globe. It has become critical for us all in the world to join hands and protect planet earth and achieve sustainability through the right policies and technological innovations, both in the private and public sector."

"At Danone, we believe that we can have a collective impact by working together to ensure that any economic rebound after the pandemic is both planet-friendly and socially inclusive; and by encouraging everyone to contribute to sustainable performance and impact. These green projects we unveil today are our contribution to protecting the environment and the planet," he said.

Launching the Green Projects, The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie said: "FanMilk Ghana has lived to its promise of providing improved lives for the people of Ghana by not only producing nutritional products for Ghanaians but also, directly and indirectly, employing thousands of Ghanaians and helping to alleviate unemployment in this country."

He ended by commending FanMilk and encouraging other organisations to follow FanMilk's good example.

The investments are in line with Danone's expansion drive and the company's One Planet, One Health vision.

The wastewater treatment plant will ensure that only clean water from the factory is discharged into the environment.

The quality of the final discharge will accelerate the regeneration and sustenance of the Odaw River to promote other forms of life for river bodies.

Also, the solid waste generated from the plant can be used as manure thereby improving agricultural ecosystem in support of a broader objective of encouraging regenerative agriculture.

The discharge effluents will also comply with Danone's strictclean water standards.

The solar power installation at both the Industrial area factory, offices and the various regional distribution centers, is in pursuance of the company's global strategy of reducing dependency on conventional energy sources and increasing the use of renewable energies.

With the new biomass boiler, FanMilk will now switch from using diesel as its fuel source to a multi-fuel system that uses palm kernel shell or wooden chips to cater for the factory's steaming requirement of 1,800kg/h.

The General Manager of FanMilk West Africa, Ziobeieton Yeo, said "Today's commissioning is a demonstration of our deep level of commitment to the cause of saving the earth while creating jobs through our unique business model. All of these Green Projects will go a long way to help our pursuit."