Ghana: GHS Exceeds Polio Vaccination Target in Bono East Region

Kintampo — The Bono East Region has exceeded its target for the first round of polio immunisation by 22,453, Dr Fred Adomako - Boateng, the Regional Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), has disclosed.

He said the region's target for the first round campaign was 229,926 children under five years, but they were able to vaccinate 252,379, representing 109 per cent of the target population.

Dr Adomako-Boateng stated these on Thursday at the launch of the second regional round oral polio immunisation campaign at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The Regional Director said the region's target for the second round was 264,998 children from 6th to 9th October this year, saying that there would be a mop-up on the 10th October for areas with low coverage.

"In order to reach every child under five years with the vaccine, our campaigners will deliver the oral drops in schools, health facilities, outreach teams, camp out teams and mobile teams, including streets," he noted.

Dr Adomako - Boateng expressed appreciation to the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, Nananom, the various Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and other stakeholders for supporting quality health care delivery in the region.

Mr Gyan in his remarks commended the Regional Health Directorate (RHD), immunisation officials, parents and teachers for collaborating to achieve this milestone, adding that "our newly created region is proud of you".

He noted that the initial symptoms of polio were fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiffness of the neck and pain in the limbs, saying that it can cause total paralysis within few hours.

The Regional Minister added that one in 200 infections led to irreversible paralysis where five to 10 per cent of the paralysed died when their breathing muscles became powerless.

Mr Gyan said unvaccinated children were vulnerable to developing paralytic polio in communities with low vaccination coverage over longer periods, coupled with poor sanitation.

He urged all stakeholders to contribute their part to make the second round campaign very successful, and urged the media to use their platforms to create awareness on the exercise.

A parent, Rachel Dede, thanked the GHS for rolling out the vaccination to benefit residents of the region, saying "I am happy my child has received his drop at the comfort of our home".