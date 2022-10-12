Ghana: WPL - Essiam Socrates Trounce Ridge City FC

Debutants Breman Essiam Socrates grabbed all three points in their Malta Guinness Women's Premier League game, beating Ridge City FC 3-0 away at the Madina Astro-turf Park.

The Southern Zone clash involving two debutants was over before the first half ended as Helen Alormenu, Ellen Coleman and Fredericka Kai Addico gave the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead into the break.

Having faltered against the same side when they met in the Southern Zone Premier League qualifying championships in Aiyinase, Ridge City came into the game hoping to avenge that defeat.

Right from referee Mansa Hommey's whistle for the start, Socrates charged on the host, forcing them to commit errors at the back but failed to take advantage of.

Socrates finally broke the deadlock on the 25th minute when Alormenu got the better part of the defence to slot past Rose Dunyo in post for City.

Before the host could settle, Black Queens defender Coleman added the second three minutes after the first goal.

The game was reduced to a one-sided affair with City on the defence to prevent more goals but conceded in the 43rd minute when Kai Addico finished off a beautiful move initiated from the right flank.

Back from recess, the handful of fans, who defied the Sunday afternoon downpour to watch the game, were very expectant to see more goals but they were left disappointed as the half ended without a goal.

The final game of the day saw Fabulous Ladies go down 3-2 to Dreamz Ladies FC in the Northern Zone fixture played at the Bantama Astro-turf.

Fabulous took the lead on 10 minutes through last season goal-queen Princess Owusu but surrender it on 22 minutes when Sarah Abrafi equalised.

Dreamz Ladies took the lead a minute after the equaliser through Stella Nyamekye before adding another one.

Owusu pulled one back to reduce the deficit.