Nigeria: Lagos Gets Govt's Nod to Build Airport in Lekki

12 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The federal government yesterday approved the construction of Lekki International Airport, at the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State by the state government.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika presented the approval to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos Economic Summit 2022 held at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Sirika, while making the presentation, said the Lagos State government's airport would complement the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, which is becoming congested.

Sanwo-Olu who was highly elated that the state's airport project is becoming a reality said the government would soon unveil the process for the construction of the airport.

