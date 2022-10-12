Nigeria: SPDC to Resume Crude Oil Export in Forcados Terminal Month-End

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, SPDC, today (Wednesday) said it would resume crude oil export at the 48-inch Forcados Oil Export Terminal in Delta State, after completion of ongoing essential repairs by the end of this month (October).

SPDC Media Relations Manager, Michael Adande Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement, asserted: "In addition to the repairs, we are working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal."

"The active illegal connections to SPDC joint venture's production lines and facilities in western Niger Delta as well as the inactive illegal connection to the onshore section of the 48" Forcados Export Line are in the company's ongoing programme to remove illegal connections on the pipelines that feed the terminal.

"SPDC gives priority to the removal of active illegal connections and to illegal connection points that have leaks. This scheduled programme is continuous as new illegal connections are identified during the surveillance of the pipelines.

" An example of such illegal connection is that on the onshore section of the 48" Forcados Export Line which is currently not active and has no sign of leak at the interconnection point."

Essien-Nelson reiterated SPDC's commitment to running its assets safely, reliably and in accordance with globally accepted standards.

"SPDC continues to work tirelessly, alongside government and partners, towards the eradication of crude theft from its infrastructure," she said.