Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Believes Pres. Weah Can Be Defeated With an Opposition Coalition

Monrovia — The Standard Bearer of the opposition Liberian People's Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe has cautioned opposition politicians against the creation of false impressions by trumpeting the need to form an alliance to unseat President George Manneh Weah.

Cllr. Gongloe is the president emeritus of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA). He also served as Solicitor General and Minister of Labor under the administration of ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

He said, though it is prudent that opposition political parties work together with concerted efforts ahead of the elections, President Weah is not formidable enough to be defeated at the polls due to his dismal performance as President.

He made these comments when he spoke in an interview with FrontPageAfrica via telephone recently.

Cllr. Gongloe observed that the trust and confidence reposed in the Pres. Weah by vast majority of the citizens in 2017 has eroded and as such, there is no guarantee for his re-election in the pending elections

He added that the Weah led-administration has miserably failed to promote openness and transparency to combat corruption in the post-conflict nation.

Cllr. Gongloe claimed that President Weah cannot win about "10% of the votes anymore in West Point, or Grand Gedeh which voted for him overwhelmingly in 2017" due to the poor manner and form in which he is stirring the affairs of the nation.

"I don't share that view that no one opposition political party can defeat the CDC in 2023 though it is a good thing for the opposition to come together. To keep saying that means (President) George Weah is so powerful; and I don't think he is. What has happened in terms of governance in the last five years of President Weah's administration falls far below the expectations of the people of West Point and Grand Gedeh that voted him overwhelmingly in 2017."

He maintained that up to present, the Weah led-administration has not been able to actualize at least 30% of the expectations of its supporters.

"These people are going to vote in 2023 base on the bad record of President George Weah. They are not going to vote for him."

He stated that citizens preferred President Weah n 2017 for the elevation of their living conditions but however, their expectations have not been met up to present, noting that, "normally people say 'change for hope', but he (Weah) turned it around to 'hope for change'."

Counselor Gongloe noted that the "hope for change' message which brought the CDC and President Weah to power in 2017, has made Liberia and its citizens to exist and live in "hopelessness and despair."

"Nobody wants to live a life where there children are not going to school, no medicines, maternal and infant mortalities are so high and people are dying from diseases that can be easily cured in other countries; the level of violent crimes and human trafficking where people want to find greener pasture anywhere are so high."

"For four years now, this government has not met the basic human development standards that are accepted by the international community. This means that the people are suffering. How will the people vote for him (Weah)? He is not going to win. I think that for opposition coming together is diversionary and we support it. But if you keep talking about it, it creates a false impression that George Weah is so powerful and no credible politician can win him. That's not true."

Liberians are suffering

Cllr. Gongloe said Liberians are suffering under the CDC led-government of President Weah.

According to him, citizens are constrained to battle economic constraints due to bad governance and the growing wave of corruption in the public sector.

He claimed that the resources of the nation are not being utilized for the benefit of the citizens.

"Liberians are living far below the human development standards expected; they are living below US$2 a day. The resources of this country are being stolen by less than 2% of the population of Liberia that find themselves in certain positions in government that obligate them to control our resources and release for our protection and welfare but they are not doing so."

Cllr. Gongloe observed that the CDC government has failed to reconcile Liberians due to the growing wave of poverty and hardship in society.

He said reconciliation and harmony for survival between the citizens vary between those who can afford or live a flamboyant lifestyle and those who cannot.

Multiplying poverty

Counselor Gongloe pointed out that instead of ensuring that Liberia's wealth and resources benefit the citizens, especially ordinary Liberians, many officials of the current administration are focused on building personal "castles and mansions all over, including the graves of their deceased parents."

He said these acts continue to "multiply poverty in Liberia."

"Anywhere poverty is multiplied, disenchantment develops because there is a saying that 'a hungry man is an angry man'-and more and more people are hungry in this country."

Counselor Gongloe stated that the escalating rate of intolerance and violent crimes in Liberia are due to the high level of hunger and disenchantment among Liberians.

"People are killing or assaulting each other in Liberia just for jokes over European football matter."

Not fighting corruption

He further observed that President Weah is not prepared to fight corruption, adding that, "it's not going to change today or tomorrow."

He indicated that Liberia risks internal crisis if steps are not taken to address these issues.

Cllr. Gongloe, however, called on Liberians to resolve these ills and challenges "once and for all on elections day in 2023" by democratically unseating the Weah led-government to usher in a new administration in 2024.

Expressed optimism

Speaking further, Counselor Gongloe expressed optimism that he will win the presidency in the pending 2023 elections by 65%.

According to him, the LPP, which comprises of many progressive Liberians who fought for multi-party and the tenets of democracy, remains fully prepared to democratically capture state power.

Some executives and members of the LPP who fought for multi-party democracy include acclaimed Liberian economist Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh, Dr. Henry Boima Fahnbulleh, Dwe Mayson, among others.

The LPP gave birth to the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) of the late Dr. Marcus Dahn and the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA).

Counselor Gongloe emphasized that these eminent Liberians who laid down their lives for the transformation of the nation and its people are in readiness to ensure that the LPP wins the presidency in 2023.

"We (the LPP) are more than prepare to take state power or govern. We in the LPP are composed of people who have been fighting for the transformation of this country for the benefit of all. I have worked in government and my track record is what they needed to support me. That's why I always say, I will win the elections by 65% and there will be no second round. I am leading the broom revolution right now and everybody is carrying the broom. I am also leading the fight against corruption"