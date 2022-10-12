Liberia: The People's Party Receives NEC Certification

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has certificated a newly established political party named and styled, "The People's Party-TPP" granting it all legal and political rights and privileges to operate across Liberia.

The TPP is headed by its standard bearer, Joseph Bannie, Morris Sirleaf and Cllr. Henry Sackie as its National Chairperson and Legal Consultant respectively.

Presenting the certificate of accreditation to the TPP Chair Sirleaf on Tuesday at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, NEC Chairperson Daviedetta Browne Lansanah said the party was thoroughly vetted upon the submission of its application to the election house.

She averred that the party has met the requirements for the establishment of a political party in accordance with chapter VII of the Liberian Constitution as well as the regulation relating to political parties and independent list the requirements that an association must meet in order to be certificated as a political party within the Republic.

"A while ago the Commission received an application of intent from the proposed The Peoples' Party (TPP) expressing interest to be registered as a political party.

"I am pleased to inform you that following a thorough and in-depth process, the proposed TPP has met the requirements for the establishment of a political party. As a result, this certification program follows."

The Commission now calls the organizing committee Chairperson of the TPP to come forth and receive this certificate of accreditation. On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, members and staff of the National Elections Commission, I wish to congratulate you and present this certificate of accreditation as a fully registered Political Party in Liberia," she said.

NEC Boss, Madam Lansanah presents Election Certificate to TPP's Organizing Committee Chairperson, Morris M. Sirleaf.

At the same time, the NEC Chairperson has reminded all citizens that election is everybody's business and it is therefore binding on all Liberians to ensure a peaceful election at all times

Madam Lansanah further called on all Liberians to commit themselves to the rule of law as the surest way to sustain peace and democracy in Liberia.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the party, The People's Party Organizing Committee Chair and also National Chairperson, Morris Sirleaf lauded the NEC for exhibiting high levels of patriotism and granting a permit to the party to exercise its political franchise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Sirleaf promised that the TPP will uphold the core values, constitutional guidelines and regulations spelled out by the National Elections Commission for all political parties to participate in all political activities across the country.

Commenting further on the new elections law which emphasizes 30% women's political participation, Mr. Sirleaf termed himself as a champion who advocates for women's political participation in national decision-making, adding that the TPP is cognizant of this law and is proceeding rightly.

Also speaking, the Legal Consultant to the 'The People's Party', Cllr. Henry Sackie disclosed that the party will collaborate with other political parties to provide a better leadership alternative for the Liberian people in the ensuing 2023 presidential and legislative elections in the country.

Cllr. Sackie stressed that the TPP's Standard Bearer, Joseph Bannie is a man with integrity and great vision to see Liberia being transformed developmentally and better the living condition of its citizens.