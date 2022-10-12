Nigeria: Bauchi Health Agency Targets 1.9m Children for Measles Vaccination

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has targeted over 1.9 million children for this year's measles and men immunisation campaign in the state.

The agency works with media organisations to tame the spread of rumours and misinformation about the vaccine in its bid to raise demand for the vaccine especially in rural communities.

The executive chairman of the agency Dr Rilwanu Muhammad said this during a media sensitisation and engagement meeting in Bauchi yesterday.

Muhammad said the forum was aimed at equipping the critical stakeholders on the preventive mass vaccination campaign that would be launched soon across the 20 local government areas of the state.

"Measles has been one of the major killer diseases among children in Bauchi State hence the need for collective approach from all stakeholders to fight the disease," he said.

The executive chairman who was represented by the deputy director, Disease Control at the agency, Malam Yusuf Muhammad Pate, commended the stakeholders for the support given during previous immunisation campaigns and urged for its continuity for successful protection of children against all killer diseases in the state.

He said the campaign would target children from nine months at the first dose of Measles immunisation while 15-23 months at the second dose.

Muhammed said vitamin A supplement had been incorporated into this year's campaign and would be given to children between six months and five years at the primary healthcare facilities across the state.

He highlighted some of the challenges faced during the previous campaigns which include child absence, fear of side effects and inadequate mobilisation and warned the populace against use of traditional medication on children.

The campaign involves Measles and men A and routine immunisation, COVID-19 vaccination as well as vitamin A supplement and will kick start from 20th October, 2022 across the 20 local government areas of the state.