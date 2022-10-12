Ghana: Govt Investing Hugely in Water Systems, Increases Access to Clean Drinking Water to 87 Percent - Dr Bawumia

12 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

The government is investing an amount of US$740 million in the provision of safe drinking water, Vice President Bawumia has disclosed.

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at the commissioning of a town water project in Tuna, Savannah Region, said the successes chalked by the government in providing potable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers have resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

"We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water and sanitation for all. In this regard, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had a policy of water for all. This water for all policy has resulted in an investment programme of about 740 million dollars in terms of investment in water systems in various towns and communities," he said.

The Vice President intimated that Ghana has over the last five years not recorded a single case of cholera due to the huge investments made to provide clean drinking water and increasing the overall access to water to 87%, 96% for urban access while rural access stands at 74%.

"If you will all avert your minds, Ghana has not had a single case of cholera in the last five years. Not one single case of cholera," he added.

