Ghana/Mali: Togolese Officials for Hearts, Asr Bamako Match

Referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona has been appointed to officiate the CAF

Confederation Cup second preliminary stage match between Accra Hearts of Oak and AS Real de Bamako.

He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou with Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the fourth official, according to a CAF statement.

The Match Commissioner for the game, scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadiumon Sunday, will be Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria with Madam Christiana Baah is the COVID-19 Officer.

Hearts lost the first leg 3-0 in Bamako on Saturday and are poised to overturn the result and keep their hopes of progressing to the next stage alive. -GFA