Ghana Club 100 Awards Set for Friday

The 19th edition of the esteemed Ghana Club 100 awards is set to take place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. Under the theme "Ghana's private sector, a catalyst for post-pandemic economic

transformation", this year's event will see outstanding Ghanaian companies ranked and honoured, for standing the test of time, and making an impact in their respective industries.

A statement issued by GIPC in Accra yesterday said honours would be given to top 100 enterprises in strategic sectors such as; agriculture and agribusiness, financial services, ICT, infrastructure, petroleum, mining services, manufacturing, tourism, health and education.

The statement said the 18th edition which was held in 2019, saw telecommunication giant, MTN adjudged the best company in the country.

This, it said, was followed by Kosmos Energy, GOIL, and Sunon Asogli Power Ltd, who were second, third and fourth respectively.

"Coming back from the two-year COVID-19 induced break, the 19th edition of the GC 100 awards promises to be exciting, as it will continually provide incentives for top performers across industries, and promote an open information culture within the Ghanaian corporate sector," the statement said.

"The companies to be celebrated on the night "were selected, after being subjected to a rigorous screening exercise, and ranked based on their size, growth, profitability, and corporate social responsibility," the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Yofi Grant noted.

He added that, these firms, in spite of the global crises, have performed plausibly, and deserved recommendations.

This year's GC 100 event will comprise three enthralling sessions. First is the Executive

Networking Cocktail Session where the club members and other high-level business executives can network and deepen business relations.

This will be followed by the main event where businesses that have been ranked will receive the prestigious honours.

Thereafter, the night will be capped off with post-event celebrations, which will be a semiformal session for participants to celebrate/party after a successful awards night.