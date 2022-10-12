Ghana: 'Add Value to Farm Produce to Increase Profit Margin'

Panellists at the maiden edition of the women in Agribusiness conference in Accra have stressed the need to add value to farm produce.

This according to them, would help reduce post- harvest loses as well as increase the profit margin of farmers.

The panellists were Madam Fatima Ali, vegetable farmer; Ms Jayne Anaman Administration Manager at Acentia Group Galina Okartei-Akko, Agribusiness Consultant, and Ms Christine Esinam Atange, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) E.S Agritec Limited.

It was initiated by the International Research and Exchange Board (IREX) in collaboration with PEL's Farm Group (PFG) and Melmax Farm Fresh, Kenya with support from Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited (MFGL), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Seed Hub Classic, Vegetable Exporters and Producers Association of Ghana (VEPEAG).

Powered by United States Embassy in Ghana, United States Embassy in Kenya, Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, the five-day training programme was held on the theme; "Promoting Resilient Agribusiness in Africa through Women led business."

As part of activities, participants were taken through a series of theoretical and on field training at the MFGL at Tadzewu in the Volta Region of Ghana and awarded certificate upon completion.

Agribusiness is a combination of the words "agriculture" and "business" and refers to any business related to farming and farming-related commercial activities. Agribusiness involves all the steps required to send an agricultural good to market, namely production, processing, and distribution.

Agriculture contributes to 54 per cent of Ghana's GDP, and accounts for over 40 per cent of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 per cent of the food needs of the country.

Sharing their experiences and views on how agribusiness can be promoted through women-led initiatives, they indicated that female-led enterprise development was an active enzyme for delivering sustainable development.

Ms Priscilla Adom Tawiah, CEO of PFG in her remarks said the purpose of the event was to highlight the expertise of women in agribusiness and help participants build a network of female leaders.

She stressed the need for people in the value chain to network in order to enable them enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities, "saying your network is your net worth."

Mr Melvin Muna Managing Director of MFF encouraged the youth to venture into agribusiness to help reduce unemployment in the country.