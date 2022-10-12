Liberia: GVL Rehabilitates School Building in Grand Kru

As part of its commitment to support education in its operational areas in southeastern Liberia, Golden Veroleum (Liberia) GVL Inc. has constructed and dedicated a modern elementary school for more than 250 students in Trembo Gbanken Community and its surroundings in Grand Kru County.

GVL says the seven (7) classroom school building is part of the company's ongoing commitments to support the development of local communities in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties where it operates, providing education and other basic social services to the locals.

It also notes via press release that the construction of the primary school in the area which is the first of its kind, means that students do not have to attend classes under dilapidated makeshift structures anymore as it was in the past.

GVL's Assistant Manager for Sustainability, Philip Wilson, said the project fulfilled a key commitment set out in the Memorandum of Understanding and Social Agreement signed between the communities and Management. "We see this as a key part of our relationship with you our partner community. The company will continue to work with local communities to improve social and economic opportunities," said Philip.

Presenting keys to the school building to the community, Mr. Wilson urged the school's administration and the community to take good care of the facility, underscoring that the company has constructed the school, and it is now up to the community to manage the school and encourage their children to attend to realize the value of educating future generations of the community.

In separate remarks, Trehn District Superintendent Amajie Sieka, School Principal, Mr. Moses Wleh, District Education Officer, Mr. Nyemah Jones, Township Commissioner, Jimmy Dioh, Gbanken Clan Chief, George Dioh, and Warteken Paramount Chief, Henry B. Davis, lauded Golden Veroleum Liberia for the project, acknowledging that the project has brought relief and new hope to Gbanken community's children and youth.

They disclosed that the facility is the first modern school structure in Gbanken, thereby describing the project as a blessing to the community.

"We are more than happy to have this modern school building for the first time in our community. GVL as a company continues to demonstrate its commitments to supporting development and improving our livelihoods. With the new building, our children are happy to come to school and learn under a conducive atmosphere," they told GVL representatives.

Currently, GVL is investing over US$200,000 annually to support schools in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties under its Golden Veroleum Educational Support Program (GES) which is designed to support educational needs of employees' dependents and pupils from surrounding communities.