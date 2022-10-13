Nigeria: How We've Prevented Deaths From Flooding in Abuja This Year - Official

"Not only rainfall, we are also expecting the usual flash flooding. But we give glory to God that no life was lost in FCT due to flood this year."

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the ongoing demolition of structures blocking waterways would continue beyond the rainy season in order to prevent flooding in the territory.

The Director-General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, stated this at a news conference to kickstart activities to mark the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Idriss said that the major cause of floods in the FCT was caused by human-induced activities, adding that the agency was able to mitigate the impact of the perennial heavy floods associated with areas like Lugbe Trademore Estate, Dutse, Nyanyan, EFAB Estate Lokogoma and Apo -Dutsen.

He said:" You could see that this year's rain started in Abuja on May 24 precisely and up till now we are experiencing rainfall and we are going to experience more rainfall between now and November.

"Not only rainfall, we are also expecting the usual flash flooding. But we give glory to God that no life was lost in FCT due to flood this year.

"This year is different from the previous years, you could see that a lot of demolition of structures blocking the waterways are ongoing and that is going to be sustained even beyond the rainy season so that we will keep the FCT very safe."

Mr Idriss commended the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello; the Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, for supporting FEMA with the political will to discharge its mandate effectively without hindrance.

He said that changes in temperature caused changes in rainfall patterns, often resulting in severe and frequent storms, flooding, landslides and destruction of houses and communities.

According to him, in the FCT, devastating flash floods and uncontrollable soil erosion had taken their toll on farmlands and communities, resulting in farmlands being washed away.

"The rains you will agree with me, have been particularly heavy this year, coming with storms and causing heavy floods.

"According to the 2022 seasonal climate prediction by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), rainfall in the FCT falls within the range of 1190 mm to 1590mm, slightly higher than that of last year.

"In spite of the heavy rains, there has been no loss of lives from flooding in the FCT. This is because of deliberate measures put in place by FEMA to mitigate the impact of the rains this year," Mr Idriss said.

The D-G disclosed that between January and September, the major disasters responded to by the agency through its toll-free 112 emergency lines were building collapse, flooding and fire incidents.

He reiterated the commitment of the agency towards reducing disasters for a safe and happy FCT, adding that the agency's personnel were working round the clock to keep the territory safe.

On her part, Florence Wenegieme, the acting director, Forecasting Response Mitigation of FEMA, said, "the agency does not believe in distributing relief materials, but preventing and mitigating disasters through early warnings."

Ms Wenegieme added that the agency had outlined activities to mark the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the theme," Early Warning and Early Action by all".

"This means that disaster management is everybody's business including children of school age, persons with disabilities and people at the grassroots.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is a day set aside to create awareness about disaster risk reduction all over the world.

She said: "All over the world, because of climate change and global warming, disasters are occurring in different countries.

"In the FCT, the common disasters we have are building collapse, flooding, fire outbreak, epidemics and road crashes."

