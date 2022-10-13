Nigeria: 146 Petrol Trucks Arrive in Abuja As Lokoja Flood Recedes

The petrol queues being experienced in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and its environs are set to disappear soon as about 146 petroleum trucks have arrived in Abuja following the receding of the flood that affected vehicular movement in Lokoja, Kogi State, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said yesterday.

The group executive director, Downstream, NNPC Ltd, Engr Adeyemi Adetunji, confirmed this in a media briefing yesterday in Abuja.

He said in addition to the arrival of the 146 trucks, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had also made an intervention with the rehabilitation of 10 sections of the damaged Bida road in Niger State.

He stated further that as a result of the reduction in the water levels, trucks have continued to arrive at the depot for onward dispatches of petrol.

According to him, product delivery to other parts of the country are also continuing, with improved vehicular movements northwards.

He said, "We want to inform the general public that more petroleum trucks have started arriving in Abuja and other destinations as the flood that earlier restricted the movement of trucks has receded.

"As of yesterday, October 11, 2022, 146 petroleum tanker trucks have arrived at the depot for dispatches into Abuja and the environs."

Additionally, he said the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the NNPC Ltd had allowed the re-routing of trucks carrying petroleum products from Warri and Ogara axis through Port Harcourt and Makurdi into Abuja and other parts of the north.

"NNPC Ltd would like to assure the general public that it has sufficient petroleum products in stock and that there is no need for panic buying. We will also continue to work to ensure an early return to normalcy," he added.

Fuel queues had resurfaced in Abuja and neighbouring states last Tuesday.

The Authority had said the flooding in Lokoja had submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

This, it stated, had affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and environs.