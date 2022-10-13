Nigeria: Makinde, Akeredolu Present As Buhari Swears Ariwoola in As Subtantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place briefly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The event at the Council Chambers of Presidential Villa, Abuja, was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the governors of Oyo and Ondo states, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

The ceremony was also performed in the presence of other Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Bambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others were ministers who came in to attend the federal cabinet meeting, including Hadi Sirika (Aviation); Olorunnimbe Mamora (Science, Technology and Innovation); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Justice); Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing); Abubakar Aliyu, and others.

Speaking to journalists after the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Ariwoola appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary function properly as the 2023 elections approach while promising reforms at the apex court.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State to the president.

Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister for Special Duties and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who died recently.

